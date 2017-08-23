A lawyer of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has demanded ban on the entry of media into the court premises.

Mohsin Raza Ranjha, an advocate of the high court, has filed an application with the Lahore High Court Bar Association, requesting its president to ban media’s entry over ‘non-factual’ reporting.

In the application, the advocate claimed that the legal fraternity’s solidarity rally for Multan Bar President Sher Zaman was covered by media in a ‘biased’ manner.

“The lawyers were portrayed as rowdy and terrorists, that’s contrary to facts and a practice of ‘yellow journalism’ by media channels,” he stated.

The lawyer requested the LHC Bar Association’s president to permanently ban media persons from entering the high court.

The application came two days after police and lawyers clashed outside LHC where contempt of court proceedings were underway against Sher Zaman Qureshi, the president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association’s (LHCBA) Multan chapter.

A large number of lawyers resorted to violence after the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Qureshi, who has repeatedly refused to join the contempt of court case initiated against him for misbehaving with Justice Qasim Khan of the Lahore High Court’s Multan bench.