KARACHI - Unknown gunmen Tuesday abducted PPP lawmaker’s son at a gunpoint from the outskirt of city.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghulam Murtaza Baloch’s young son - 20-year-old Hayat was kidnapped by at least five armed men near the Baqai Medical College in Gadap City area of Karachi.

Police officials said that Hayat was kidnapped near the Baqai Medical Hospital on Super Highway in Gadap Town on the wee hours of Tuesday, adding that the abducted son of the MPA was in his car along with his cousin, Ikhlaq when the kidnappers kidnapped him.

Gadap City SHO Khan Nawaz said that at least five armed men on a car intercepted their vehicle and kidnapped them and later dropped Ikhlaq and took Hayat along with his car away with them at undisclosed location.

As MPA son’s kidnapping is a high profile case, different teams of law enforcers were immediately formed about to recover the abducted son of MPA but the law enforcers remained fail to trace the hideout of the kidnappers.

The incident took place when Hayat had left his home at Malir Cantt and was travelling towards the Gadap City to visit someone. Police officials launched multiple operations in Gadap City and its surrounding areas about to recover him, however, they were failed till the filing of this news story. The police high ups however, have increased the patrolling in the area. The family has yet to register a case of the kidnapping.

The case, however, has been transferred to the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and the AVCC, in collaboration with the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has initiated investigations about to probe a high profile kidnapping case.

AVCC officials said they feared that the kidnapping took place about to demand ransom money, however, they were waiting for the ransom call by the kidnappers while the police specialized teams have also been sent to the Balochistan over the possible transportation of the abducted MPA son to the Baluchistan.