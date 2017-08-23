Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif offered his consolation and prayers to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of his elder brother disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif, as the news of her sickness broke out.

My best wishes & prayers for my Kalsoom bhabi for her quick recovery, good health & long life! The whole family stands by her... — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 23, 2017

Kulsoom Nawaz who recently came into the limelight for contesting the NA-120 by-election was reportedly diagnosed to be suffering from throat cancer.

She was diagnosed in UK where she had been undergoing medical checkups. Her flight departed hours ahead of her scheduled appearance before the Election Commission of Pakistan, where her nomination papers were to be investigated for the upcoming NA-120 by-poll on Sept 17.

According to the UK doctors, the cancer is in its early stages and is curable. According to sources, she is likely to opt for chemotherapy instead of surgery for the cure of the disease.