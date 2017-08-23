Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, tweeted about her mother’s health condition.

Maryam Nawaz shared that Kulsoom Nawaz is diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer of lymph nodes, in her case left side of her neck is affected.

It is however diagnosed at early stage and doctors are very hopeful that it will be fully cured, she added.

My mother has been diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer of lymph nodes, left side of neck in her case. Her treatment begins immediately. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 23, 2017





She thanked people who prayed for her mother’s full recovery.

Drs hopeful that since it is diagnosed at an early stage,its curable. Thanku for yr kind prayers. May Allah bless her with complete recovery — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 23, 2017



