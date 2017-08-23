Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, tweeted about her mother’s health condition.

Maryam Nawaz shared that Kulsoom Nawaz is diagnosed with lymphoma, cancer of lymph nodes, in her case left side of her neck is affected.

 It is however diagnosed at early stage and doctors are very hopeful that it will be fully cured, she added.


 She thanked people who prayed for her mother’s full recovery.