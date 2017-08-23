LALAMUSA-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references likely to be filed soon against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be answer to his question why he was removed from the office, said PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira.

He further said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan due to his continuous U-turns has disappointed the people around him especially the national youth. However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is a hope for the bright future of Pakistan. He is leading the efforts to reorganise the PPPP and devising a new manifesto for the party, Kaira said.

He was offering Fateha for a PAS activist in Bashna Village. He condemned Punjab police for allegedly killing a People’s Students Federation (PSF) member Zohaib Gondal. He said that the PPP is with the deceased family and demanded justice for the aggrieved family.

NORWAY SHOWS KEEN

INTEREST IN CPEC

Norwegian companies are taking keen interest in China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Rifat Masood, the ambassador of Pakistan to Norway.

She was addressing an industrial fair organised by Gujrat Chamber in Oslo. She said that Pakistani businessmen have now gotten experience in Norwegian market and hoped next year they would help expand the trade between the two countries. She said that the chambers of commerce should get together to organise big industrial fairs.

UOG FEE HIKE IRKS STUDENTS

The sub-campuses of University of Gujrat (UOG) have doubled the fees in a quick succession.

Last year, the fee for Intermediate classes was Rs7,000 which is now raised to Rs13,000 and that of the degree class fee was Rs13,000 which is now Rs20,000. The university management has also eliminated the provision of full fee waiver for the deserving students. In all other colleges of Punjab government, the fee for intermediate and degree courses is Rs4,000 and Rs7,000 respectively. The public demanded the varsity management restore the old system as increase in fee will directly affect the poor students.