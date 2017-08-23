WASHINGTON: Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pakistan during his speech on Tuesday, Pakistan ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry stressed that there were no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan.

He further said that it is very regrettable that the enormous sacrifices and contributions of Pakistan in the war on terror were being overlooked.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan supported a peaceful Afghanistan and is ever ready to play its role for it. Stressing on the importance of Pakistan, he said that without Pakistan’s efforts peace couldn’t be restored in Afghanistan.

Earlier a statement had also been issued by Pakistan Foreign Ministry asserting Pakistan’s commitment in the war on terror. It said, “Pakistan has suffered more than any other country in the world from the plight of terrorism which has often perpetrated from outside our borders. Therefore, it is highly disappointing that the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation have been ignored in the US policy statement.”