Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari has lambasted Trump’s remarks about Pakistan in his policy speech as being a direct threat to the integrity of Pakistan. She urged the army of Pakistan to be geared up to defend the country if the United States decides to change its status from ally and enter the territory.

This is a direct threat of attacking Pakistan. Let us hope our mly will be prepared to respond if US soldiers enter r territory pic.twitter.com/V0sHN7B2d5 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 23, 2017

Mazari further urged the Pakistan military to dictate the red lines to the US. She emphasized on the importance of setting our foot down instead of whimpering in fear as was done against the drone attacks.

Just whimpering in response as we do ag drone attacks will make US more adventurous militarily ag Pak. Red lines shd be made clear to US NOW https://t.co/hKQRBHZkUn — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 23, 2017

US president Donald Trump on Monday revealed the broad strokes of the new US foreign policy regarding Afghanistan. While asking Afghanistan, India and others to step up their game in the war on terror, President Trump saved harsh words for Pakistan. In his speech, he censured Pakistan for providing safe havens to “agents of chaos, violence and terror”. Neglecting the sacrifices Pakistan has made in the war on terror while being plagued with the scourge of terrorism itself, the US President asked Pakistan to pull its weight and show its commitment to civilization, order and to peace.

Pakistan rejected the allegations made by the Donald Trump. The foreign office released a press statement condemning the accusations. Several politicians, journalists and the Pakistan army spoke against the disappointing remarks and criticized the US for making Pakistan a scapegoat in its failed war.

Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pakistan during his speech on Tuesday, Pakistan ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry stressed that there were no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan.

Earlier a statement had also been issued by Pakistan Foreign Ministry asserting Pakistan’s commitment in the war on terror. It said, “Pakistan has suffered more than any other country in the world from the plight of terrorism which has often perpetrated from outside our borders. Therefore, it is highly disappointing that the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation have been ignored in the US policy statement.”