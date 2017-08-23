US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and briefed him on President Donald Trump’s retooled Afghan policy, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Hale said Washington sought cooperation from Pakistan in its 16-year war in Afghanistan. “US values Pakistan’s role in the war against terror,” he added.

General Bajwa, underlining Afghanistan’s importance for Pakistan, reiterated the country’s efforts for peace and stability in the war-torn region.

“(We) shall keep on doing our best, not to appease anyone, but in line with our national interest and national policy,” he said.

The Army chief added that Pakistan wanted the United States to acknowledge the country’s contributions towards the peace initiative.

“We are not looking for any material or financial assistance from the US but trust, understanding and acknowledgment for our contributions.”

Trump triggered controversy on Monday when he lambasted ally Pakistan for alleged support to the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

The relationship between Pakistan and the United States has endured periods of extreme strain during the past decade, especially after Al Qaeda militant leader Osama bin Laden was found and killed by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is due to meet Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in coming days, on Tuesday outlined a range of options to change Pakistan's approach but conceded there were concerns about putting too much pressure on Pakistan.

Asif added his voice to a chorus of indignation in Pakistan over the US criticism, reiterating Pakistan's denial that it harbours militants.

"They should not make Pakistan a scapegoat for their failures in Afghanistan," Asif told local media. "Our commitment to war against terrorism is unmatched and unshaken."

Asif said Pakistan was also angered by Trump's appeal to India to do more in Afghanistan.