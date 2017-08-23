ISLAMABAD: For his first foreign visit as Prime Minister of Pakistan, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has left for Saudi Arabia today morning for a day-long visit.

According to sources, the premier is being accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

In Saudi Arabia, he will conduct a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and also pay a visit to the resting place of the Holy Prophet PBUH in Medina.

During the visit to Saudi Arabia which is a close ally of Pakistan, the Prime Minister will discuss the new US policy regarding Pakistan.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump in his speech regarding his strategy for the region lambasted Pakistan for providing a safe haven to ‘agents of chaos’ while completely overlooking all the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan for the war on terror.