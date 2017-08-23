Islamabad: Kursheed Shah opposition leader has said that Pakistan’s People Party (PPP) will not support any amendment to Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution just to save one person.

On Wednesday talking to media, PPP leader said any such amendment becomes questionable if it is undertaken to save someone, adding such amendments get challenged in court as well.

He said, “when we wanted to amend both articles, there was no support from PML-N”. He explained that the PPP merely wanted to restore PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s constitution, saying, “we wanted to expunge clauses introduced by Gen (retd) Zia-ul-Haq.

Shah said, the government wants to amend the articles to save Nawaz Sharif, adding that any such amendment will be supported when it is time.

“PPP will never support such an amendment to save one individual,” he vowed.