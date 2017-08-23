Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted adjournment motion in National Assembly with reference to US President Donald Trump’s speech against Pakistan.

The motion was filed by PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Arif Alvi.

The motion requested the speaker National Assembly to hold regular proceeding of the house and discuss US President’s speech and its potential threats to the country.

Yesterday while announcing his Afghan policy, US President Donald Trump, in setting out what he described as a new approach to the 16-year campaign, Trump had harsh words for Pakistan, saying Washington could “no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations.”

Trump said “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan (and) much to lose from harbouring criminals and terrorists.”

Going further, Trump suggested that military and other aid to Washington’s nuclear-armed ally is at stake if it does not clamp down on extremism. “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said.

“That will have to change and that will change immediately,” he said. “It is time for Pakistan to dedicate to civilisation and order and peace.”