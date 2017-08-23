Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said today that in Pakistan there is no space for extremism and terrorism.

In Lahore, during a meeting with the French envoy in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif said the nation has vowed to completely eradicate terrorism, adding that in war against terrorism Pakistan has achieved substantial results.

The visit was a farewell call-on by the French ambassadar, who will be leaving the country as her posting tenure here is completed. Shehbaz praised Martine’s role during her tenure in promoting the bilateral relations.

Further Punjab chief minister claimed that the business environment in Punjab is ideal for foreign investors.