MIRPUR (AJK)-A tree plantation project ‘Road to Fame’ was launched during ceremony at Chitterpari here on Tuesday.

It is second leg of the spirit to bring about ‘green revolution’ in the city of over a million of UK-based expatriates through laying the green-belt at either side of the dual carriage Mirpur-Mangla Express Way, Mirpur Development Authority with the collaboration of UK-based International NGO Muslim Hands.

AJK Minister for Sports, Culture and MDA Affairs Ch Saeed, Director General MDA and Commissioner Mirpur Division Zafar Mahmood Khan inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings along the Mirpur-Mangla Expressway at Chitterpari, the entering point of Mirpur city.

MDA Deputy Director Horticulture & Planning Mirza Kaleem Jaraal, Director Works Masood Qadri, Director Law MDA Ch Zaraat Hussain and representatives of the Muslim Hands were also present.

Briefing the media, Horticulture & Planning MDA Deputy Director Mirza Kaleem said that the Horticulture and Planning Division moved, with the coordination of the Muslim Hands International, to implement the ‘Road of Fame’ tree plantation project planting over two thousand saplings besides affixing the iron fences on both the sides of the road in names of notables of Mirpur city.

He said that the project covers a total of 10-kilometer distance of the project right from Mangla Bridge, the gateway to this part of Kashmir, to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College in Mirpur.

Elaborating the prime objectives of the Road of Fame Project by the Muslim Hands with the collaboration of the MDA, Mirza Kaleem said it involved the implementation of the spirit to pay a tribute to parent generation for their efforts and contribution in uplifting of Mirpur city through developing the road of fame from Mangla to Benazir Medical College through tree plantation in the names of various city elite, notables in three phases by the end of this year.

He underlined that the plants coupled with two thousand iron fences shall be provided by Mirpur Development Authority whereas the Muslim Hands will facilitate through manpower and other required needs to make the entire project complete success.

The project shall be implemented in three phases with a tentative methodology subject to change in feasibility of the project site. The MDA and Muslim Hands have already implemented the first phase of the project as pilot project.

Under the terms of reference of the MoU already reached between the two institutions, the MDA shall be bound to provide access to the Muslim Hands on main Mirpur-Mangla expressway from Mangla Bridge to Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College in Mirpur coupled with the required basic infrastructural facilities including 2,000 iron fences, which area already installed on plants that need no further protection.