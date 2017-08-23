KASUR-The Union of Journalists (UoJ) flayed the police failure to arrest the dacoits who fired indiscriminate shots on Kasur Press Club (KPC) President Haji Sharif Mehr during a robbery despite the lapse of four-and-a-half-month.

Talking to The Nation, UoJ Chairman Ajmal Shad said that the police failure to arrest culprits of the robbery with the KPC president has raised serious concerns among the journalist community. He said it has put a question mark on the police performance.

UoJ Group Leader Mehr Javed said that the police failure to arrest dacoits disappointed not only the journalist community but also inhabitants of Kasur district.

UoJ President Ata Muhammad Kasuri termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community. He urged the police to make all-out efforts to arrest the culprits. Mr Kasuir also stressed the need for considering mediamen’s concerns. He urged DPO Ismail Kharak to take effective steps to net the robbers. He also demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the police failure.