ISLAMABAD - According to a Gilani Research Foundation survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, 37 per cent Pakistanis believe that popularity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has increased over the last three years; 33 per cent believe it went down.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “According to some people the popularity of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has declined in public over the last three years, according to some it has increased, while according to some there is no difference.

What is your opinion?” In response to this question, 33 per cent said there had been a decrease, 37 per cent said there had been an increase, 29 per cent said there was no difference. One per cent did not know or did not wish to respond.

The study was released by Gilani Research Foundation and carried out by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International. The recent survey was carried out among a sample of 1851 men and women in rural and urban areas of all four provinces of the country, during September 12– September 19, 2016. Error margin is estimated to be approximately ± 2-3 per cent at 95 per cent confidence level.