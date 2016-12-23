Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rahman Khan told the House that various projects are being initiated for the spread of telecom revolution in all corners of the country. She further said, under the Universal Service Fund 50 computers labs have been set up at women empower centers, to provide IT related training to girls of under-developed areas.

Another hundred computers labs will be set up in the near future in order to provide ICT training to the girls, Anusha said. National information and technology internship programs are being executed in different parts of the country, under which the graduates are placed in different IT companies.

After successful completion of their internship, over 50 percent interns are retained as regular employees by these IT companies.