LAHORE: Christmas Peace Train launched by Pakistan Railways will leave Lahore for Karachi tomorrow.

Christmas Peace Train was inaugurated on Thursday by Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique where Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael was also present on the occasion.

The Christmas Peace Train launched by Pakistan Railways started its maiden journey from Islamabad on Thursday, while the inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday at Margalla Railway Station. The special train reached Peshawar on Thursday evening at 5:00pm from Islamabad.

The train will arrive today here Saturday night in Lahore, while 31st December it will reach Karachi.