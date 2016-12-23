KARACHI: December 27 was declared a public holiday on Friday by the Sindh Government across the province on account of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary.

Benazir was assassinated in 2007 when she addressed a massive public meeting at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

A function will be held to commemorate the death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana district.

Earlier today, former president and Co-Chairman of the PPP Asif Ali Zardari returned to Pakistan. He is expected to be present in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for his wife's anniversary along with his children.