Multan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed serious concern on recent fire incident at District Courts and alleged it was a pre-planned arson act to conceal a mega scandal.

“It’s a sensitive issue and we demand an immediate inquiry. We also demand inquiry into LDA Plaza Lahore fire incident so that the faces behind Multan and Lahore fire incidents can be unveiled,” he demanded while talking to the local journalists on Thursday.

Precious 100-year-old record of Zila Kutchehry was reduced to ashes when the record room of DCO office caught fire on Wednesday. The authorities and fire fighters suspected that the fire took place due to short circuiting. The city remained abuzz with a rumour that the record of Multan Metro Project was burnt to conceal corruption. However, DCO Nadir Chattha refuted the rumour and said that the entire revenue and metro record was intact. He said that the fire took place at Urdu Mohafiz Branch where the record of court decisions was kept. “We’ve constituted an inquiry committee that will investigate the incident. If anyone is found involved, strict action will be taken against him,” he declared. The committee is led by Additional District Collector Manzar Javed and it will present its report within three days.

Similarly, a spokesman of Multan Metro project also claimed that the record of the project was intact at Multan Development Authority office and the Zila Kutchehry fire incident had no connection with the metro record. He added that the record of payments made to the affectees was at the office of land acquisition collector of MDA while the record of other metro portions was at MDA Engineering, Finance and Audit departments.

The PTI Vice Chairman, however, had a different viewpoint.

“It’s not an accident. It’s a criminal attempt. Question about corruption in Metro Project were already circulating in the town and now we’re hearing news of burning of its record,” he maintained.

The PTI leader said that many quarters had risen questions about transparency in the metro project due to unprecedented changes in the project design which caused a big increase in its budget. “The project is still incomplete and the news of burning of its record have started circulating. It’s a serious situation,” he added.

Citing past incidents, Mr Qureshi claimed that the mafia gutted record of LDA in Lahore to conceal massive corruption and now the same practice was replicated in Multan. “Even if it is land record, general public will get directly affected due to its gutting. The cases currently in the courts will be adjourned due to non-availability of the record,” he added.