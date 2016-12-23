MIAN CHANNU: Father and son were gunned down over property dispute today.

Police said that armed men sprayed bullets at members of opponent group with whom they were in old enmity over property share in village 72/15-L of Mian Channu. As a result of firing two people, including father and son died on the spot and the assailants fled from the scene of the crime.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the attackers and started raids for their arrest.