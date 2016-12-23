SAHIWAL: At least five persons were killed, while 15 others injured after 12 cars collided due to dense fog in Sahiwal area.

A heavy spell of dense fog continued to disrupt vehicular traffic in different areas of Punjab today and due to which 12 cars collided on GT Road in Sahiwal, leaving five persons dead, and 15 others injured.

The police and rescue teams reached the area and shifted bodies and the injured to District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, one track of the road was closed due to a rescue operation.

The police said that amongst the deceased three belonged to Checha Watani, while two hailed from Sahiwal.

The Hospital administration stated that four among the 15 injured were in critical condition.