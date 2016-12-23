SHIKARPUR: At least four people were killed and 20 others were killed when a truck hit a passenger coach in Shikarpur.

The Passenger coach was heading to Karachi when a speeding truck skidded off the road and rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction near Khanpur Bypass. After the collision the fire broke out into the bus and four people succumbed to injuries on the spot while 20 other sustained serious injuries. The police and rescue team reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.