GUJARAT : PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said the government has no foreign policy while India is dominating Pakistan. “Pakistan is becoming isolated in the world. India is dominating Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has never given any statement against India and it seems as if the government has no foreign policy”, he said this while addressing a press conference here Thursday along with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

PML-Q vice president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the PML-N will split into two parts from Bahawalpur to Attock after local bodies elections. “Elected representatives of Local Bodies cannot get powers in the presence of Mian Shehbaz Sharif,” he added, adding that the two brothers launched nine projects during nine years which met failure. “Both the Sharif brothers seem to have been opposed to education and health, which is evident from their poor policies,” he alleged. The former Punjab CM said that the two brothers swallowed Tandoor and Tandori roti.