India has maximised its efforts to make complete use of water from the Indus River, according to a report released by BBC.

It quoted Indian officials as saying that New Delhi is looking to build large reservoirs and canals to store more and more water from the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum over the coming years. Most of the water from these three rivers is allotted to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Despite Pakistani efforts for peace with India, Modi-led Indian government has increased efforts to stop Pakistan’s water by building huge water storage facilities and canals along the Indus river system.

A BBC report quoting senior official said that India is stepping up efforts to maximise its water use from the western rivers of the Indusbasin.

According to the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan has unrestricted access to the three rivers, i.e. Jhelum, Chenab and the Indus. For its part, India was allocated unrestricted access to the three eastern rivers, i.e. Ravi, Sutlej and Beas.

Experts warn India’s efforts towards this end to pose a serious threat to water security in Pakistan. Pakistan has already informed India of its serious reservations over the construction of two hydropower projects in the Indus basin. Pakistan has voiced its concerns that India may become capable of holding more than its just share as outlined in the Indus Waters Treaty.

The three rivers flow through Indian-occupied Kashmir but most of the water is allotted to Pakistan under an international treaty..

Pakistan successfully built Warsak, Mangla and Tarbela dams. In an outrageous statement in November, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that water which belongs to India cannot be allowed into Pakistan.

“The fields of our farmers must have adequate water. Water that belongs to India cannot be allowed to go to Pakistan. Government will do everything to give enough water to our farmers,” he had said.

According to the BBC report, India wants to "maximise" its use of water from the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers. Millions of people in both countries depend on water in the rivers. Islamabad has already objected over some of India's existing water projects.

It has asked the World Bank, which brokered the signing of the treaty between the two countries, for a court of arbitration to consider two Indian hydropower projects in the Indus basin, the report said.

In the past, disagreements between the two countries have been settled within the legal framework provided within the treaty. The World Bank’s role in the Indus Water Treaty is limited and strictly procedural.

In September, Modi also reviewed provisions of the treaty with Pakistan. He along with other government officials evaluated the pros and cons of the treaty.