QUETTA - Supporting the commission report on Quetta hospital attack, the lawyers of Balochistan have condemned the governmental authorities for criticising the commission instead of taking responsibility for their failures.

They asked the federal and provincial interior ministers to appear in the Supreme Court on next hearing and present their point of view on the report, instead of maligning the SC commission in the media.

Addressing a press conference in Balochistan High Court Bar Room on Thursday, High Court Bar Association President Abdul Ghani Khilji, Balochistan Bar Association (BBA) President Muhammad Asif Reki, Advocate Munier Ahmed and others appealed all the lawyers across the country to stand united in this context.

"Step down and go home if ministers and officials at helm of affairs cannot face realities," they said, adding the commission report was thoroughly based on realities and every one had got access to it.

"The hearing of Quetta hospital incident has been fixed on Jan 19 in the Supreme Court and if federal and provincial ministers have reservations on the findings and suggestions of the inquiry commission, they should come to the court and present their stance on hearing day."

Terrorists gunned down BBA president Bilal Anwar Kasi on August 8, and then a suicide bomber targeted lawyers gathered the emergency ward of Sandeman Civil Hospital Quetta the same day. More than 70 people died, the majority of whom were lawyers, and over 100 injured the bombing.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali taking Suo Motu notice of the incident had constituted one-bench inquiry commission under Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who prepared a comprehensive report which shed light on the causes of failure of the state in effectively fighting against the menace of terrorism.

The eye-opening report also scathingly criticized the federal interior ministry and the minister, besides pointing out illegalities and deficiencies on part of the Balochistan government.

The lawyers said the commission submitted its comprehensive report after hard works of 56 days and made it not only public, but also published on Supreme Court website which was highly covered by media houses.

The lawyers lamented it was really a point of eye-soaring that after terrifying terrorists attacks neither truths were uttered nor endured. The statements of federal and provincial ministers rejecting the findings of the commission were attempts to conceal truth, they added.

In spite of criticising the fact-finding report, lawyers asserted, it should have been commended for its pointing out the realities about the pervasive negligence and security lapses of the government and security institutions, they said.

Since the first day, they maintained, “we have been demanding implementation of National Action Plan in its letter and spirit and such horrifying incidents would have never occurred if it was put into practice in the real sense”.

The lawyers said they fully supported the commission report and would defend it on legal venues.

CAPABLE OF DEALING WITH ALL ISSUES: GOVERNOR

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai said yesterday that low literacy rate, disorder, terrorism and financial injustices were major issues faced by the society but the provincial government was capable enough to deal with these challenges effectively.

Addressing the 12th convocation of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), the governor said that coordinated efforts of Balochistan government to provide quality education and best healthcare facilities were a proof of the fact that provincial government was treading on the right path to make the province prosperous.

The convocation was attended by provincial ministers, MPAs, vice chancellors of all Balochistan varsities, parents and a huge number of students.

"It really excites me a lot that I am attending the 12th convocation of BUITEMS," said Achakzai, adding the students had more responsibilities on their shoulders after acquiring degrees. He urged them to utilize their capabilities for the bright future of the country.

The governor also congratulated the students who had completed their courses and wished more achievements in their future life.

He stressed upon the students to get benefit of the available opportunities, and also play their role in progress of the society.

Indicating towards graduates, the governor said, “You all belong to a nation which believes in unity, faith and discipline. Play your valuable role for stability of the system as you have now stepped into practical live.

Achakzai also appreciated the efforts of BUITEMS vice chancellor for organizing 12th Convocation.

Earlier the governor distributed gold medals and certificates among students.