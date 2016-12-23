Liaqat Ali Khan International Airport will be made operational by Aug 14 next year.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new airport on Aug 14, 2017. Air port constructed on 45000 canals land in Fateh Jang has capacity for landing of 380 commercial aircrafts.

More than 82 per cent of work at the airport has been completed.

The airport will be equipped with modern technology including auto scanning machines and auto boarding system. The passengers will be provided international standard facilities.

About 15 tunnels have been constructed at the airport while there is more capacity for constructing 37 more tunnels. The airport has the capacity for construction of offices of all private airline companies including national flag carrier.