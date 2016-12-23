Khanewal : A man along his other accomplices kidnapped his son for ransom here.

According to DPO Jahanzeb Nazir, a man identified as Abdul Majeed, resident of Kabirwala along with his accomplices abducted his son Saim Ali, 5, and demanded Rs1.5 million ransom from his father for setting free the son. The kidnappers freed the abducted son after receiving ransom.

The police investigation revealed that Abdul Majeed was involved in the kidnapping. Police later arrested him and recovered the ransom money.