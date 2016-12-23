KARACHI: Former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari said that “I know there is a lot of disappointment in the country at the moment but I have come here with a message of hope for the people of Pakistan”.

Asif Ali Zardari reached Karachi on Friday, where he was received by the senior party leadership.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, ex-prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervez Ashraf were the senior leaders who welcomed him when he landed at the Karachi airport.

Addressing the party workers gathered at the airport to welcome him, Asif Zardari said I remember when Shaheed Benazir Bhutto came here and you welcomed her warmly and I thank you for this.

Although, there is disturbance on the borders but Pakistan is in safe hands, he maintained.

Commenting on the uprising in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), he said Pakistan is symbol of strength for the Kashmiri youth; they hoist Pakistan’s flag on their homes.

It doesn’t matter who's in power, we have to work for the country and Insha Allah PPP will again come into power, vowed Asif Zardari.

On China-Pakistan relations he said, the CPEC project is for the generations to come, it will benefit not only Pakistan but will boost growth in the whole continent. ‘The future is of Pakistan and China.’

Taking on his detractors, Asif Zardari said when I left, political actors said I ran away, but they forget that we are those who are to be buried in Gari Khuda Baksh.Asif Zardari held a brief meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the airport before the speech. Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to arrive later, although he came along to the airport with his father.

Pakistan People’s Party paid a warm welcome to its co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari upon his return.

Zardari had left Pakistan for Dubai last year, a couple of days after he had made a hard-hitting speech, what seemed to many, against the military leadership.

Ever since then, Bhutto scion and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has led the party from the front and conducted public rallies in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that just hours before Zardari’s arrival, the offices of his close friend businessman Anwar Majeed were raided in Karachi.

The political analysts were of the view that the timings of the raids are important and meant to convey some message to the PPP leadership.