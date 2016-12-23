ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan awaits to see Uzbekistan joining China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and taking benefits from Gawadar port.

He was talking to Ulugbek Rozikulov, deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan who called on him at the PM House in Islamabad.

Welcoming the visiting delegation to Pakistan, the prime minister expressed the confidence that the visit will contribute towards enhancing the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The PM conveyed his heartiest felicitations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election as the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan.



Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan cherishes its close, friendly and fraternal relations with Uzbekistan as both the countries are bound by strong commonalities of history, faith and culture.”

“We wish to take our bilateral relations to new heights based on mutually beneficial cooperation. Pakistan is keen to further expand ties in all fields, particularly economic and energy cooperation, connectivity and human resource development,” said the PM.

He emphasized that, “Both the countries need to make efforts to enhance cooperation in the economic and commercial fields and fully exploit the huge potential for mutual trade.”

The PM said, “Uzbekistan's impressive annual economic growth and rich energy resources, and Pakistan's large industrial and agricultural base provide an ideal environment for expansion of trade and commercial cooperation between the two countries.”

He proposed that, “Both countries work together for making appropriate reforms in trade policies to facilitate trade, investment and free flow of goods and services between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.”

“Both countries need to formulate a joint integrated strategy to exploit the potential of trade in the region, especially in view of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. We need to establish Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Business Council and revive the Joint Commission,” he said.

He welcomed the concrete proposals from Uzbekistan for collaboration in the field of agricultural machinery, which are presently under consideration at the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National Food Security.

“On behalf of the people, Government and on my own behalf, I express our sincere condolence on the sad demise of late president Islam Karimov,” he said.

“The visionary leadership of President Islam Karimov had been a source of continuity, stability and strength for Uzbekistan,” concluded the prime minister.

Ulugbek Rozikulov thanked the PM for the warm welcome extended to the visiting delegation in Pakistan. He said, “All necessary steps would be taken to explore and exploit the huge business and trade opportunities between the two countries.”

The deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan extended an invitation to PM Nawaz on behalf of Uzbek president to visit Uzbekistan, which he accepted.