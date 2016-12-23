ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended the Most Favored Nation status to all member countries of World Trade Organization except India and Israel, the Senate was informed.

Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan told the House during question hour that any country which becomes member of the WTO, automatically gets the status of MFN. He said Afghanistan last year became member of the WTO and Pakistan fully supported its bid.

He said India has put in place many non-tariff barriers for trade with Pakistan despite granting it the MFN status.

The Minister said the purpose of MFN status is to remove trade barriers through reduction of tariffs and providing level playing fields for foreign producers at par with the local producers to ensure efficient production for consumers.

Khurram Dastgir said, Pakistan is paying attention towards improvement of trade relations with the African countries. Efforts have been stepped to ensure better marketing of Pakistani products in the African markets through trade fairs.