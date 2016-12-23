ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed today that major roads on energy efficient LED lights are being installed on major roads of federal capital.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhary told the House during question hour that this project will be completed with the cooperation of a private party. He said that a project has also been started to convert traffic lights to solar energy.

The Minister of State said that the government is also carrying out expansion work in the public sector hospitals in Islamabad. He said the Prime Minister has approved 18 to 20 billion rupees for upgradation of facilities in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. He said that the capacity of burn unit at the PIMS is being enhanced while new ICUs and operation theaters are also being set up in the hospital. He said new units of Radiology and Urology will also be set up at the PIMS. For this purpose, PC-I have also been prepared and work on the expansion projects will soon be started after its approval.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that CDA has provided land to Polyclinic Hospital for its extension. This project will add 550 beds to the hospital.