SARAJEVO - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday said he would review the Abbottabad Commission report before making a decision to make it public.

Talking to journalists here at a breakfast meeting, the prime minister said he would review the report on his return from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He said the report of the said commission should be made public.

When asked to comment on the return of former President Asif Ali Zardari to Pakistan, the prime minister said, “Frankly, I am happy on his return. He should come and take over the reins of his party.”

The prime minister said he was in favour of political affinity and mentioned the Charter of Democracy signed with PPP and other parties.

He said during the PPP government, he never made any attempt to derail the setup. Despite differences with PPP, Sharif said his party did not adopt the policy of agitation and sit-ins.

He said though 2016 was a difficult year for his government, it was going to end on a good note. “To run affairs of the country is not job of those habitual of staging sit-ins,” he said.

Without naming General (r) Pervez Musharraf, the prime minister said even those with seven-point agenda could not make a positive difference and eventually left the nation behind with the curse of electricity loadshedding.

The prime minister dismissed the impression that the government was making efforts to end power crisis to win votes in next general elections. In fact, he said, his government was aiming to address all development issues, adding he would continue the policy of bringing reforms in all sectors.

Nawaz Sharif said he was working on fulfilling the objectives of his party manifesto. He mentioned a project of construction of 49 modern hospitals was actively being taken up and people in several districts had been issued health cards.

He said transparency had been ensured in the projects of liquified natural gas and solar plants, adding Rs 100 billion of the national exchequer had been saved.

To a question on taking the four regulatory authorities under the government control, he said these bodies were meant to regulate the private sector, but they had started regulating the government.

He said this approach by these authorities resulted in delay of several projects, which could not be afforded, and the decision was taken appropriately.

The prime minister said he had lots of expectations from Pakistani media and many media houses were carrying out their responsibilities well. The sit-ins caused delay to CPEC project, he stated. Had there been no sit-in, the power loadsheding would have been eliminated, he claimed. He, however, said the loadshedding would end in early 2018.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also visited the monument of Bosnian war martyrs in Sarajevo and laid floral wreath on the monument. Accompanied by his Bosnian counterpart and other officials, Nawaz Sharif also prayed for the martyrs at the Kovaci graveyard.

When asked how the year 2016 went for him, he said, “Thank God, it went well, it could have gone better. If everybody performs his duties, Pakistan will perform better.”

Prime Minister Sharif said his government would complete its tenure in another one and a half years. “Our government worked. What did the people who had a seven-point agenda do? In their tenure the country was marred by loadshedding and terrorism,” he said.

The prime minister added protests wasted nine months of the country. “Despite protests we will solve the problem of loadshedding by 2018,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday visited Kovaci memorial, the largest cemetery of the fallen soldiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the 1992-95 war.

The prime minister along with the Chairman of Council of Ministers - the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, visited the historic place in memory of the martyrs of genocide and offered dua.

The two leaders then drove to the permanent exhibition of Srebrebica gallery where photographs of the 1995 Serbian massacre have been put on display.