BAHAWALPUR/HAFIZABAD/FAISALABAD/GUJRANWALA - Like the first and second phases of the local bodies (LB) elections, the PML-N has made a clean sweep in the third phase of the LB heads’ elections across the Punjab province.

In Bahawalpur elections, Aqeel Najam Hashmi has become mayor of the City and Sheikh Dilshad chairman of District Council.

The candidates of PML-N won the elections of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman of District Council. Aqeel Najam Hashmi won the election of mayor and Malik Munir Iqbal Channer won the election of deputy mayor of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation by getting 28 votes while their opponents Malik Zahid Mehmood Channer and Qayyum Azam Khan got only four out of a total of 32 votes.

Sheikh Dilshad Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Javed and Sahibzada Fazal Mehmood were elected as chairman and vice chairmen of district council Bahawalpur respectively with a majority of votes. The PML-N got 64 votes for chairman and vice chairmen of district Council while their opponent Alamgeer Gujjar and Muhammad Asif Guddan and Malik Abdullah Warren got 47 votes. Total 111 voters cast their votes.

AHMEDPUR EAST

PML-N MPA Qazi Adnan Farid group nominees Malik Usman Rashid Bobak and Mian Muzzamil Nadeem respectively were elected as chairman and vice chairman of Municipal Committee. Fifty four councillors of Municipal Committee Ahmedpur cast their votes.

Qazi Adnan Farid MPA group obtained 39 votes while PML-N MNA Ali Hassan Gillani group candidates Shehzad Suhail Khakwani and Sheikh Muhammad Qasim for chairmanship and vice chairmanship respectively got only 15 votes. The PML-N leadership had not awarded tickets to any PML-N group and declared the contest as open on the demand of MPA Qazi Adnan Farid. Earlier newly elected chairman Malik Usman Rashid Bobak’s father late Malik Rasheed Ahmed Bobak had been elected twice unopposed as chairman of Municipal Committee in 1987 and 1991 local bodies polls.

After getting victory, Qazi Adnan Farid group councillors headed by the MPA and newly elect chairman along with their hundreds of supporters took the round of various bazaars of the city where shopkeepers and trades pelted flower petals on them.

PML-N ticket holder Makhdoom Syed Sabtain Haider Bukhari has been elected as chairman while Sheikh Muhammad Saeed was elected as vice chairman. The PML-N ticketholders got 14 votes while their rival candidates Makhdoomzada Syed Usman Gillani and Fayyaz Duddi bagged only five votes for the slots of chairmanship and vice chairmanship respectively. loosing candidate Makhdoomzada Syed Usman Gillani is the first cousin of PML-N MNA Ali Hassan Gillani and son of former Chairman Town Committee Uch Sharif Makhdoom Syed Zafar Hassan Gillani. Newly elected Chairman Uch Sharif Makhdoom Syed Sabtain Haider Bukhari had earlier served as tehsil nazim of Ahmedpur East while his late father Sajjada Nasheen Uch Sharif Makhdoom Syed Ghulam Asghar had been elected twice as chairman of Town Committee.

SIALKOT

Miss Hina Arshad Warraich knocked out PTI candidate Sikandar Lodhi with majority of votes. She became the first ever female chairman of the District Council of Sialkot. She got 126 votes out of total 147 while her political opponent could get only three votes. She is daughter of MPA Arshad Javaid Warraich.

She vowed to make efforts for women and leave no stone unturned in the development of urban and rural parts of the district. Ch Raza Subhani, Ch Jamil Ashraf and Malik Ziyafat Ali Awan were elected as the vice chairmen of the District Council with majority of votes by knocking out the PTI men.

DASKA

Independent candidate Khawaja Atif Raza, journalist by profession, was elected as the chairman of Daska Municipal Committee as independent candidate after a very close fight with his political rival Muhammad Afzal Mansha. Khawaja Atif Raza got 21 votes out of total 40 votes while another independent candidate Muhammad Afzal Mansha got 19 votes. The PML-N had left Daska municipality’s election open by not allotting party ticket to any candidate.

SAMBRIAL

Rana Jang Sher was elected as chairman of Municipal Committee by defeating his political rival Nasir Warraich who was backed by PTI with majority of votes. PML-N’s Rana Jang Sher got 18 votes out of total 27 votes while rival losing candidate Nasir Warraich could get only 9 votes.

Hundreds of the jubilant workers of PML-N came on the roads to celebrate the victory. They danced on drum beats and distributed sweets greeting the winning candidates as well.

A major upset occurred during this election, when an independent candidate Ch Altaf Shafi backed by MPA Munawar Ali Gill defeated PML-N’s candidate Rana Shabir Ahmed who was backed by Pasrur-based Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid.

Independent candidate Ch Altaf Shafi got 17 votes and was elected as chairman by defeating PML-N’s candidate Rana Shabir Ahmed who got 14 votes. There were total 34 votes in Municipal Committee, out of which 31 votes were cast, while 3 members could not cast their votes.

DERA GHAZI KHAN

PML-N won the election of District Council chairman with heavy margin and that of mayor of Municipal Corporation with narrow margin of just single vote.

Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa was elected as chairman District Council while Sardar Javeed Iqbal Qaisrani and Sardar Mohammad Ahmed Khan Leghari were declared as vice chairman who got 106 votes while the rival panel of PTI led by imran Asghar Khosa as contestant for chairman with panel of Imam Bakhash Kalyani and Shehzad Khan Khosa could get 14 votes.

Similarly in the nerve-wracking elections of mayor and deputy mayor of Municipal Corporation Shahid Hameed Khan Chandia was elected as mayor while Sheikh Israr Ahmed as deputy mayor by getting 14 votes while the rival panel comprising Syed Imran Shah and Zulqarnain Lashari secured 13 votes. However, in Municipal Committee Taunsa, the PML-N and PTI got 13 votes each and it was a tie.

SHEIKHUPURA

PML-N contestant for the slot of District Council chairman Rana Ahmad Attique Anwar, the nephew of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and son of MNA Rana Afzaal Hussain, was declared winner with the margin of 20 votes. Out of 99, Mr Rana secured 72 votes while his rival Shahzad Dogar, younger brother of Irfan Dogar MNA, bagged 52 votes.

Mian Amjad Latif, younger brother of MNA Mian Javed Latif, won the seat after defeating PTI candidate Ghulam Nabi Virk who secured only 9 votes out of 64 in Municipal Committee.

In Ferozewala, Ch Farhad Bahadar was elected unopposed as chairman. Similarly in Muridke, Sheikh Bashir was declared chairman on PML-N. In Kot Abdul Malik, Muhammad Ilyas Sayal was elected as chairman on the PML-N ticket.

FAISALABAD

Rana Sanaullah-backed panel won the Municipal Corporation elections while Zahid Nazir Ch panel for district council succeeded. Law Minister Rana Sanaullah group contested against PML-N leader Ch Sher Ali group group. Tough contest was witnessed among both the groups but Rana Sanaullah group succeeded in getting additional 21 votes of PTI due to which the other group lost the elections.

Ch Sher Ali group bagged 73 votes while Rana Sanaullah group got 180 votes. However PTI panel did not got a single election as they cast all the votes for Rana Sanaullah group. PTI central leadership has taken note of the situation and announced to take action against PTI City wing.

Sana group Razzaq Malik was elected city mayor while Amin Butt, Sh Yousaf and Ch Abdul Ghafoor were elected deputy mayors. On the other side, Zahid Nazir was elected chairman district council while Khalid Pervaiz, Faiz Hussain and Rana Zulfiqar were elected deputy vice chairmen.

A five-member of PML-N group was against Zahid Nazir panel after the PML-N leadership cancelled the ticket of Qasim Farooq, the son of MNA Mian Farooq, and Mian Farooq later sent his resignation to the PM.

Some 18 members supporting Mian Farooq family did not cast their votes as a boycott while Zahid Nazir panel got 194 votes and PTI panel led by Khan Bahadur Dogar got 16 votes.

In Municipal Corporation elections Rana Sana Group got 105 votes while Sher Ali group bagged 73 votes. PTI didn’t get any vote for Municipal Corporation as they dealt with Rana Sana Group. PTI sources said that central leadership had started inquiry against city wing because they sold party votes for money.

SAMBRIAL

Rana Jang Sher has won the election for the slot of chairman and Pakistan People Party’s Ahsan Zafar Ghumman for the slot of vice chairman of Municipal Corporation. PML N and PPP contested election together and they got 18 votes out of 27 and opponent PTI’s supported candidates got 9 out of 27 votes.

The election competition was going very tough but the game was changed when 04 councilors announced their support to PML N candidate.

VEHARI

Pir Mohiuddin Chishti has been elected chairman as his rival candidate Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry and Alamdar Shah were defeated. Peer Mohiuddin was a part and parcel of the PML-N and enjoyed the support of ruling party. He got 77 votes while Zahid Iqbal and Alam Dar Shah got 37 and 8 votes respectively.

On the other side Sheikh Muhammad Hussain was elected as a chairman with 17 votes while his rival nadir Bhatti got 14 votes.

GUJRANWALA

The PML-N won the mayor and chairmen elections. Sheikh Sarwat Ikram of PML-N has been elected as mayor while Mazhar Qayyum Nahra has captured chairman slot District Council with a big lead. According to unofficial results, Sheikh Sarwart Ikram has got 87 while his opponent independent candidate Yahya Butt could got 8 votes. Salman Khalid Pomi Butt and Rana Maqsood of PML-N have been elected as deputy mayors. In district council election, Mazhar Qayyum Nahra won the seat by getting 94 votes while his opponent Faisal Qadir Bhinder of PTI could obtain 22 votes. Ejaz Proya and Rana Amir Nazir have been elected as vice chairman of district council.

In Municipal Committee Qilla Didar Singh, Sheikh Yaqoob Bahlolia of PML-N has been elected chairman by getting 13 votes while his opponent Sheikh Fayyaz could got 5 votes, in Municipal Committee Alipur Chattha Riaz Ahmed Dar of PML-N has won the seat of chairman and he got 20 votes.

RAHIM YAR KHAN

The PML-N candidates won the elections of district council chairmanship and Tehsil Municipal Committee. Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari won the elections of district chairmanship while Mian Ijaz Amir won the TMA city chairman. According to results, Sardar Azhar Khan Laghari and his three vice chairmen Makhdoom Syed Mubeen Ahmed, Makhdoom Alambardar Hashmi and Ch Naeem Shafiq got 81 votes while PPP candidates Makhdoom Ali Mehmood and his three vice chairmen Mian Abdus Sattar, Sardar Noman and Ch Waqar Ali Sindhu got 74 votes. Four votes were challenged and 3 declared as doubtful.

For Rahim Yar Khan city, Mian Ijaz Amir got 49 votes and independent candidate M Ashraf got 9 votes. Mian Ijaza Amir became chairman while Abdul Latif was elected as vice chairman.

HAFIZABAD

Ch Afzal Hussain Tarar, father of State Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, won the slot of Chairmanship by defeating PTI candidate Qaisar Javed Chadhar by 18 votes. Ch Afzal Hussain Tarar got 39 votes while his rival scores 21 votes.

There was tough contest between PML-N candidate Haji Jamshed Abbas Theheem and Malik Gul Nawaz Phool Awan nephew of MPA Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan for the slot of MC chairman. Jamshed got 30 votes while Malik Phool secured 28 votes. One vote was declared canceled.

PML-N candidate Nasir Qayyum Bhatti defeated PTI candidate Sajid Mahmood Cheema and became chairman of Municipal Committee Sukheke. Nasir Qayyum Bhatti got 13 votes while PTI candidate bagged 8 votes. The PML-N candidates for the chairmanship of Jalalpur Bhattian and Pindi Bhattian have already been declared winners unopposed.

PAKPATTAN

Mian Aslam Sukhera was elected as chairman and Mian Israr Bodla and Aslam Parvez Hotiana as vice chairmen.the panel got 39 votes and PML-N panel got 35 votes. Ch Muzzafa Iqbal of Rana Ahmed Ali group wins the slot of chairman of Municipal Committee Pakpattan.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN

The PML-N won the top slots of chairmen and vice chairmen of District Council and Municipal Committee. Elections were held peacefully. Ghulam Hussain Bosal with Vice Presidents Mirza Zubair Beg and Syed Najamul Hassan nominees of PML-N grabbed 89 out of 104 votes. Remaining 15 votes were secured by Haji Imtiaz who contested election as joint candidate of Kisan Alliance, formed by opposition parties. However Ghulam Hussain panel had support of PML-Q and Jammaat-e-Islami. Haji Nasar and Rana Sarfraz won the election of MC Mandi Bahauddin as president and vice president respectively. After announcement, Ghulam Hussain and his cousin MNA Nasar Bosal led a procession riding on horses. Procession was participated by thousands of their supporters. The procession started from District Complex and ended in Mandi city.

LAYYAH

The PML-N candidate for the slot of Chairman won the election. Malik Umar Ali Aulakh elected as chairman of District Council, Noor Mahboob vice chairmen getting 53 votes while PTI Candidate Feroz Ali Sewag got 8 votes. In Municipal Committee, Hafiz Jameel was elected as chairman and Syed Gulzar Shah vice chairman scoring 14 votes while opponent Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Kashif secured 13 votes.

In MC Karor, Iftikhar Khan Niazi secured 14 votes while opponent got just 5 votes. In MC Fatehpur, Independent Candidate Izhar Kahlon, in MC Chowk Azam, PML-N Riaz Garwan were elected as chairmen while in MC Choubara Independent candidate Mazhar Magsi was elected unopposed when PML-N candidate Fazal Abbas Bappi withdrew his nomination papers.

BUREWALA

MNA Ch Nazir Ahmad Arain and MPA Ch Irshad Ahmad Arain supported Ch Ashiq Arain who has been elected as chairman and Iftikhar Ahmad Bhatti vice chairman of Municipal Committee.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashiq Arain and Iftikhar Ahmad Bhatti panel got 27 votes while PML-N Forward Block and Naseem Shah Group supported panel of Mian Abdul Mateen and Rao Azizur Rehman which got 18 votes.

TOBA TEK SINGH

Begum Fauzia Warraich of PML-N was elected as District Council chairperson while her panel’s Pir Syed Akhtar Abbas Kirmani of Kamalia and Irfan Azam Sipra of Toba won as vice chairmen. She is wife of MNA Khalid Javed Warraich. She obtained 99 out of 109 votes.

It was only Toba Municipal Committee where there was tough contest between PTI and PML-N candidates and PTI’s Ghulam Nabi Mithu Gujjar defeated PML-N’s Atif Safdar Randhawa. Mithu obtained 20 while Randhawa took 18 votes. Mithu’s panel’s elected vice chairman is Saeedur Rehman Tahir.

For Gojra MC, Mian Muhammad Islam of PML-N won as chairman and Malik Muhammad Nazim as vice chairman by securing 30 votes while Sajjad Sohal of PTI remained runner up by getting 13 votes.

For Pirmahal MC, Khalid Sardar and Sultan Ahmad won as chairman and vice chairman respectively by getting 19 votes while independent candidates Malik Kokab Rashid and Kashif Jan got six votes.

KAMALIA

For Kamalia MC, PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Sharif and his panel’s Mahmoodul Hassan Jatt were elected as chairman and vice chairman respectively by securing all 43 votes.

CHINIOT

Independent candidate won the MC Chiniot chairman and vice chairman slots, defeating PML-N Candidates.

Mehr Muhammad Khalid and Haji Muhammad Zahid were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively of the MC. The winning candidates got 33 votes each while their opponents - Fahad Naeem Fakhri and Malik Zahoor Ahmad of the PML-N and Maulvi group could bag 24 votes. Mehr Khalid was leading the PML-N dissident group who were united under the leadership of Sheikh Qaisar Mehmood, leader of the ruling Overseas Wing. Talking to media, Qaisar said that the winning candidates and councillors are the real soldiers of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, adding that they had only agitated against the wrong distribution of tickets.

KAMOKE

The ruling party swept the election by clinching top slots of the tehsil municipal committee.

According to official results, PML-N candidate Ch Sajjad Ahmed Khan remained successful on TMC chairman slot by gaining 32 votes while the slot of vice chairman was also won by N candidate Muhammad Younus Pagga. The PTI candidate for chairman and vice chairman - Amin Ch and Mian Mobeen - could get 11 votes only.

The PML-N councillors and workers congratulated the successful candidates over their success. Addressing the workers, the elected TMC chairman expressed gratitude to the councillors for their support. On the occasion, he pledged to work for betterment of the people and address their problems.

KASUR

The PML-N won the election by clinching top slots of the district council here.

According to results, PML-N candidate Rana Sikandar Hayat remained successful on the slot of chairman district council by gaining 117 votes. Similarly, the slot of DC vice chairman was also grabbed by a PML-N candidate while PTI candidate Akbar Dedar could get 29 votes only.