Multan - The PML-N swept the third and final phase of local government elections here on Thursday as its candidates for different offices in District Council and Municipal Corporation won with thumping majority.

All the top slots - Mayor and Deputy Mayors as well as Chairman and Vice Chairmen District Council - were clinched by the PML-N candidates.

The initial unofficial unconfirmed results disclosed that the PML-N candidate for the Mayor of Municipal Corporation Multan Ch Naveed Arrain and his panel got 71 out of total 91 votes. His opponent PTI candidate Adnan Dogar and his panel could get just 19 votes and one vote was rejected. The entire panel of PML-N comprising Mayor candidate Naveed Arrain and Deputy Mayors Haji Saeed Ansari and Munawar Ehsan Qureshi stood triumphant.

For Chairman/Vice Chairmen District Council, as many as 138 out of total 142 votes were cast while four voters did not exercise their right to vote. The PML-N panel led by Chairman candidate Dewan Abbas Bokhari got 99 votes and was declared winner. His Vice Chairmen included Sarfaraz Khor, Zulfiqar Dogar, Wajid Ali Shah and Rana Shahzad Noon.

The PPP panel led by its Chairman candidate Ghulam Dastgir Athangal could get 25 votes and remained runner up. The PTI panel with Malik Umar Farooq as Chairman candidate got just 14 votes and stood third in the race.

The PML-N camp burst into jubilations as the supporters and workers danced to drumbeat and shouted slogans in favour of PML-N Quaid and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. A big procession led by former provincial minister Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi, ex-MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, ex minister Ch Abdul Waheed Arrain and Malik Anwar Ali took the round of city and rallied up to the residence of mayor-elect Ch. Naveed Arrain.

The workers distributed sweets and launched fireworks exhibition to celebrate the victory.

Strict security arrangements were made at Raza Hall and Bosan Town Hall for the polling for Mayoral and Chairman District Council elections respectively. The polling begun at 9am and continued till 2pm without any interval. No untoward incident was reported from the polling stations and the polling took place in peaceful atmosphere.

Earlier, in a dramatic turn, the winning PML-N first went out of Chairman District Council contest as a local court declared its candidate Dewan Muhammad Abbas Bokhari ineligible. However, the party returned to the contest as the Lahore High Court Multan Bench accepted petition filed by Dewan Muhammad Abbas Bokhari and allowed him to contest the election on Tuesday.