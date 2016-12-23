Rawalpindi: The government of Punjab has decided to register over 5000 private ambulances across the province, including Rawalpindi.

Over 5000 ambulances owned by private hospitals and organizations are operating all over Punjab. Various complaints were coming in to Punjab Govt regarding insufficient facilities in the ambulances and overcharging by the owners.

According to sources, once the registration of private ambulances is completed, the provincial government will be able to use these ambulances in case of any emergency. The provincial government has passed orders directed all the district administrations in province to ensure registration in time.