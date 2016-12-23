The rangers on Friday arrested two members belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) militant wing in Karachi.

According to details, the operation was conducted on a tip off received about the presence of criminal elements in Garden area.

The security personnel apprehended two suspects Asghar Khan and Mohammad Abbas and also confiscated huge cache of weapons including eight SMGs, seven repeating rifles, two seven MM rifles, three pistols, 9882 different kinds of rounds and three bore pistols.

Rangers spokesman said that the arms were brought to sabotage law and order situation in the metropolis.

Karachi, a city of 20 million that hosts the stock exchange and central bank, is beset by armed violence, and many of its sprawling slums are no-go areas for outsiders.

The military, with help from police, paramilitary Rangers and intelligence agencies, unleashed a campaign against armed gangs and suspected militants in the city.

The operation is officially aimed at criminals and militants.