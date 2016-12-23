Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of suo motu Fahd Malik murder case by directing his counsel to file appeal in the respective court over the matter of removal of terrorism related section 7-ATA from the case.

This order was issued by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Anwar Zaheer Jamali during in chamber hearing of the case on Friday.

The police officer investigating the case told the court during the hearing challan in respect of the persons accused in Fahd Malik case has been completed and sent to the concerned court and proceedings of the case is underway.

Counsel for Fahd Malik prayed the court terror clause 7 ATA has been expunged from the case and this way case has been weakened. Therefore, this section be restored, he requested.

Related: Physical remand of Raja Arshid extended in barrister Fahd murder case

The court directed him to resort to the proper court on this matter.

The court directed police to deal with the case as per law and constitution besides taking legal action against the persons involved in this case.