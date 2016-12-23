QUETTA - The Balochistan government has released compensation cheques worth Rs 269 million for the victim lawyers of Civil Hospital on Thursday.

The cheques were handed over to Deputy Commissioner Quetta after consent of Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

The chief minister had announced relief package for the victim families of martyred and injured lawyers, and the committee led by Chief Secretary Saifullah Chattha was working hard to ensure the package to victim lawyers.

Deputy Commissioner Engineer Abdul Wahid Kakar handed over cheques to injured lawyers in presence of Advocate General Balochistan Amanullah Kinrani.

Cheques were distributed among lawyers under the settled strategy of Balochistan government and Balochistan Bar Association; while other injured lawyers were asked to receive their cheques from Deputy Commissioner’s office.