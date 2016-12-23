MOHMAND AGENCY - Unidentified miscreants blew up a community primary school for boys in Michnai Mosal Kore area of Ekkaghund tehsil of Mohmand Agency, officials said on Thursday.

Sources said that some unidentified miscreants had planted an explosive device in the building of the school at night.

It exploded with a big bang due to which one room of the school was completely destroyed. No loss of life was reported. However, the school record was damaged.

Ekkaghund Political Naib Tehsildar Amir Nawaz Khan confirmed the incident. He told that the school was closed at night therefore no loss was reported in the blast. “They said that earlier the school was being run by an organisation but later it was converted into a private school, said a local resident.

Also in day, in the same area, unidentified miscreants planted an explosive device at the main gate of a house in Kala Khan due to which one room was completely damaged while no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Local residents told that Khan has a transport business.

Assistant Agency Education Officer Abdus Sattar Khan said that 127 government-run schools were blown up in the tribal region from 2009 to 2016 out of which construction work on more than 70 schools was completed and the above mentioned school was also reconstructed.