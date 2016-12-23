ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday released a supplementary grant of Rs250 million for Houbara Bustard and Migratory Birds Endowment Fund created for the conservation of natural habitat in the country.

According to a statement issued here by the Prime Minister’s House, the grant had been issued on the directives of Nawaz Sharif who approved the establishment of the fund in the recent past.

Under the rules, the Prime Minister's Focal Person on Climate Change would be coordinating with the provinces to operationalise the fund.

The endangered bird is in the news ever since the Arab princes have arrived in Pakistan for hunting.

Under the wildlife protection laws, Pakistanis are not allowed to hunt the bird.

Those controversially holding hunting permit include governor of Tabuk and two sons of the late Saudi King Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.