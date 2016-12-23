OKARA - Two persons burnt alive in a fire erupted after two trucks collided here on Thursday. According to police, the accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into another truck from the rear early in the morning. Resultantly fire erupted, which engulfed both the vehicles. As a result, two persons were burnt to death. The rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Dec-2016 here.
Two burnt alive after trucks collision
