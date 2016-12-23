FAISALABAD - Two children died on the way to Civil Hospital due to closure of roads leading to the hospital for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and district council chairman on Thursday.

According to the parents, a baby girl, suffering from high fever, breathed her last in her father lap who failed to take her to Civil hospital due to closure of road for the polling of third phase of the LB elections. The baby girl was being brought from Gojra to Civil hospital Faisalabad for her medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a five-month-old baby boy also succumbed to illness after he could not be brought to hospital due to closure of roads.

The parents returned home with carrying their baby boy in their hands.

The local administration has not even left the roads to civil hospital open and Faisalabad has been sealed completely for the election of 181 candidates in the third phase of the LB elections.

PML-Q central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi demanded registration of an FIR against Rana Sanaullah.