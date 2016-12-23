Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari after returning to Karachi addressed a large gathering, reported Waqt News.

“I have come back to make Pakistan a secure country, even though Pakistan is much safer than before now with our armed forces fighting against terrorism,” the former President said.

Regarding Kashmir he said, “We will take Kashmir back at every cost. Pakistan’s flag is raised in Kashmir as a symbol that that they are part of Pakistan.”

"Pakistan is not a failed state. The Government has not been able to handle the economy well but that does not mean that we are a failed state. PPP will improve Pakistan’s economy to bring prosperity in the country," he said regarding

“When I was the president I had spoken to both our neighbors (India and Afghanistan) and told them that we are a peace loving nation, we want to fight against terrorism. If we succeed it would be in the betterment of the region. It doesn’t matter who is in the seat, as far as Democracy is strengthened that is all that matters”.

“Those who thought I have run away from Pakistan should know that our dead bodies will still be buried in Pakistan.”

A significant number of PPP supporters and party workers arrived at the airport to welcome their leader. Once Zardari reaches home after the Jalsa, a meeting will reportedly be held amongst the top leadership of the party regarding Panama leaks and potential party coalitions.

Karachi is on high alert. Around 5000 police personnel are deployed at the venue where Zardari will be addressing the gathering.

Zaradari has been living in Dubai since June 2015 and the departure to Pakistan has occurred only days after senior PPP leaders attended ex-Governor of Sindh Ishrat Ul-Ibad's son's wedding in Dubai.