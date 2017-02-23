MULTAN: At least 10 shops were gutted when a fire broke out in Landa Bazaar near Lohari Gate area on Wednesday.

The owners of the shops told media that the fire reduced entire stock of clothes in the shops to ashes. However, no life loss or injury was reported from the spot.

The fire took place due to short-circuit in a shop and it spread to 10 shops within minutes. The fire fighters of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after efforts of about two hours.

Prof Asad gets award

HAFIZABAD: Professor Asad Saleem Sheikh, principal of Government Degree College, Pindi Bhattian, was awarded Shafqat Tanveer Mirza Award.

The Rs100,000 was awarded him by the Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture and Information & Culture Department for promoting mother language by writing a book ‘Nagar Nagar Punjab’.

SAD DEMISE: Fateh Khawani for the soul of Ch Khan Bhoon, elder brother of Ahsan Bhoon, vice chairman of Pakistan Bar Council, was held in his native village Bhoon Kalan.

He had died in Makkah while performing Umrah the other day and was late to rest.