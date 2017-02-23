KARACHI: According to Police authourities, around 200 personnel from six stations of Gulshan Town took part in the operation, today, which was conducted on the information regarding presence of criminal groups and terrorist suspects in the area. At least, 20 suspects were apprehended in the Central Jail after a combing search operation took place.

Police also informed that biometric devices were used during the operation at Ghosia Colony and that the place was cordoned off for entry and exit.

Addressing the media personnel, SP Gulshan Dr Fahad said that in the operation near Central Jail, identity details of the detained suspects were being matched from the biometric devices, further adding that a foreign national was arrested by the officials.

"A Tunisian national, Ayub Ali, was arrested over residing illegally in the country," he said.

Pakistan, yesterday, had announced to launch a nationwide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad.'