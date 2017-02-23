FAISALABAD-The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will prepare a new master plan for next 20 years for the scientific, systematic, planned and well integrated development of Faisalabad city.

The new master plan will also include five year strategic plan, disclosed FDA Chairman Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad while addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

He said that all stakeholders are being consulted to make the document of master plan more comprehensive in addition to synchronizing it with the future needs of this mega city. He expressed satisfaction over the keen interest taken by FCCI members in the study of master plan. He said that he was ready to change the Terms of Reference of this plan if needed. He said that FDA has been mandated to prepare the master plan of Faisalabad and he has entrusted the job to a well established engineering company. He said that he want to start work on different development plans from where the former commissioner Tasneem Noorani had left this work unaccomplished.

Commenting on the problems of Faisalabad, he said that population explosion coupled with migrations towards urban centers is the main cause of its problems. He said that it is very difficult job to ensure all the basic civil amenities to 5 million population of the city. However in this connection, the new master plan will play a key role. He told that there was acute dearth of specialised institutions and he has fulfilled the needs with the appointment of a full time director general of FDA. Similarly, various authorities and institutions to deal with food, education, health, solid waste management and parks etc. have been created. He said that FDA is initially starting work on two major parking plazas to lessen burden on the downtown area. However, he stressed a need that FCCI should also contribute its role in the preparation of master plan.

To a question, he said that Faisalabad is very lucky city in which motorways crosses through its three tehsils. Similarly, road links have also been provided to the Lahore-Karachi motorway from Jaranwala and Samundri. This connectivity will further gear up the pace of progress in the region.

To another question about FDA city, he offered that he was ready to provide sufficient space for the factory outlets which will help for the speedy colonization of this mega housing project. He said that a separate water supply line is also being laid to provide potable water to FDA city with an estimated cost of 25 Crore. He said that he will very soon ink a MoU to provide electricity to FDA city. Similarly, plans are at the anvil to establish a university in it. “Space has already been earmarked for the new campus of DPS School”, he said and added that renowned educational institutes are also being taken into this education loop.

He disclosed that on the demand of president FCCI he has withdrawn the condition of providing NOC from the Excise and Taxation Department for the transfer of plots in FDA colonies. He said that other NOCs are being demanded to safeguard that interests of the buyers and for this purpose one window facility has also been provided.

He said that remodeling of road from D-ground up to Fawara Chowk will be undertaken to develop it on the pattern of Madina Town Main Boulevard. He told that Pahariwali ground will also be developed where a library will also be constructed. He asked the DG FDA to allocate funds for the construction of service road along Canal Express Way from Kashmir Bridge to Gatwala Chowk.