ISLAMABAD: Approximately, 60,000 children are born to Afghan refugees every year in Pakistan, said a report of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has been hosting almost 1.6 million registered Afghan refugees – the largest refugee population globally, an official of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

Since 2002, the UN refugee agency had facilitated the return of 3.8 million registered Afghans from Pakistan.