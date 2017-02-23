KARACHI - In yet another alleged encounter on Wednesday, the law enforcement agencies claimed to have shot dead eight more terrorists, associated with different militant outfits.

The crackdown on militants has geared up following the recent surge in incidents of terrorism; particularly after the loss of around 90 precious lives in a suicide bombing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

As many as 35 alleged militants have been gunned down by security agencies so far; 18 by Rangers and 17 by District Malir police, headed by SSP Rao Anwar.

Early Wednesday morning, police, headed by District Malir SSP Rao Anwar, claimed to have shot dead eight more terrorists in an encounter in Bakra Piri area of Malir.

"We conducted a raid on receiving information about the presence of Taliban's Tank chapter chief Gul Zaman in the area, who was planning to carry out major terror attacks in Karachi, particularly on vital installations," claimed SSP Anwar. "We formed our team and conducted a raid," he added.

Rao further said that police faced a massive resistance from the terrorists. “In retaliation, cops also fired at them,” he said, and added, “However, after a brief encounter that lasted for at least half an hour police killed at least eight terrorists.” Police also claimed to have recovered arms and explosives from their possession besides a laptop. Police officials said that the terrorists had made a laptop bomb.

The SSP said that two of them were identified as Gul Zaman, TTP's Tank chapter chief, and Taj Muhammad alias Lala. Rao further claimed that one of those killed was a 16-year-old would be suicide bomber whose identity was yet to be established. To prove his point, he said a suicide jacket had also been recovered from the site of the encounter.

“The slain terrorists belonged to TTP, Jamatul Ahrar and Jundullah," he disclosed.

Later the bodies were shifted to a morgue for identification after autopsy.

100 alleged outlaws

held across city

Meanwhile, at least 100 alleged outlaws were arrested in various raids and operations carried out in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

Police claimed to have arrested at least 73 persons suspected to be involved in various sorts of criminal activities besides recovering weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Giving details, police said around 66 raids were conducted to nab these persons while 23 different kinds of weapons, including three hand grenades, were also recovered from them. On the other hand, police arrested 22 other criminals including three militants associated with a defunct terrorist organisation.

Malir City police arrested Zeeshan, Shariq Raza and Tajumal Shahbaz besides recovering weapons from their possession. Malir police said that the militants arrested were involved in different terrorist activities, while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, security agencies have arrested two operatives associated with the militant wing of a political party, planning to target rival party’s faction. Sources privy to the matter revealed that the accused, Kashif and Waqar, arrested by security agencies, disclosed during the course of investigation that they had planned to kill leadership of rival political factions. They further disclosed that they had planned to kill Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leaders, including Information Secretary Waseem Aftab, President Labour Division Tauqeer Ahmed, Organising Committee member Waheed-uz-Zaman along with the top leadership of the party.

KU bans entry of vehicles

without passes

Similarly, security agencies have beefed up the security at all public places, including educational institutions, shopping malls, mosques, shrines and other sensitive installations. It is worth mentioning here that the authorities have directed the administrations of various universities and other educational institutions, following the recent spell of terrorism, to strengthen security at their campuses. In the light of these directives, the University of Karachi has banned the entrance of all kinds of vehicles without entry passes issued by the KU administration.