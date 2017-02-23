MIRPUR (AJK)-Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a lifeline project for Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and would accelerate the pace of economic development.

Addressing the students of Muzaffarabad Medical College (MMC) as chief guest in AJK’s capital city, Ahsan said medical education carried immense importance as it directly attached to human service. He urged the students to utilise all their energies and resources to achieve laurels in their selected fields in education and serve the people.

He said everything can be achieved through continuous hard working, professionalism and commitment for achieving the set goals. “Today, Pakistan is economically more stable and stronger than it was in 2013 and the country will become more economically stronger with completion of CPEC projects,” he said. “AJK has been included in CPEC and become part of the mega project, which would bring massive economic and industrial development here.”

Ahsan Iqbal said funds for construction of medical college would be provided. He directed AJK Planning and Development and other officials to complete required work for the construction of the Medical College’s building at earliest. He asked students to set goals for in their education, take care of time and think positively to achieve their targets. Ahsan asked the students to take full advantages of the facilities being provided to them at the colleges and universities.

The minister visited different sections and classrooms of the college and wrote his remarks in the visitors’ book. The Principal of MMC also gave a shield to the Minister.

AJK Minister for Planning and Development Dr.Najib Naqi, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Asif Shah, Secretary Planning and Development Khawaja Ahsan, AJK Secretary Health Major General Khalid Hussain, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Malik Israr and other officials concerned accompanied the federal minister.

Earlier addressing a meeting, Farooq Haider said his government was encouraging private sector to set up tourism corridor in AJK under the CPEC. He said the government was focusing on raising voice for the Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were being suppressed by Indian occupational troops. He underlined that hundreds of innocent Kashmiri youth were deprived of their rights in the occupied valley.

Haider vowed to continue to extend full political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren of occupied state for their right to self-determination. He condemned the puppet government of occupied Kashmir for arresting the Kashmiri leadership. He called upon the international community to play its role to resolve the long-standing issue.

He expressed full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said his development vision will be implemented in AJK in letter and spirit.