Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa visited Siachin Thursday where he interacted with troops, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"We owe our independence to sacrifices of our martyrs. Nothing is nobler than laying one’s life in defence of the motherland," the military's media wing quoted the army chief as saying.

"We all are proud to be soldiers of Pakistan and defending it irrespective of terrain or weather difficulties."